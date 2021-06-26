Bernie's Nuff Nuff Of The Week: What Was Bill Thinking?

After border restrictions in recent weeks forced Bernie Vince out of the Saturday Rub, he came back in a big way!

And he provided the best Nuffie moments of the week, starting with Triple M Sydney's Troy Luff who decided against giving Toby Greene a vote despite dominating the Blues.

Weekend callers Wayne Carey and Nathan Brown featured for their bizarre stuff-ups, while Brownless seems to top the votes week in week out with his unpredictable behaviour.

"He's in career-worst and I don't know if that's even possible." JB said about his Rush Hour host.

