Bernie Vince said Port Adelaide's 12-point loss to Richmond on Thursday night has ended any possibility of turning its season around.

"Their season's gone now. They had to win last night, not just their season but their window is officially shut after last night," Bernie said on The Rush Hour Adelaide.

"There was a lot to like about Port Adelaide, but you can't kep liking stuff and losing."

