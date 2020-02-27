Bernie Vince Admits He Tried To Poach Tex Walker

Bernie Vince admitted that he tried to poach Tex Walker after Bernie moved to Melbourne from the Crows.

LISTEN HERE:

“I was still playing for Melbourne, so I was trying to get him to play for Melbourne,” Bernie said on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars.

“We needed another key forward.”

So you tried to poach and recruit Tex Walker to the Melbourne footy club?” Andrew Jarman asked.

“I certainly threw it out there,” Bernie replied.

“I said you can come and live with me… basically like the old times!”

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!