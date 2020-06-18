Bernie Vince Picks His Best 22 Of Players Who Have Left The Crows In The Last 10 Years

Ex-Crow Bernie Vince picked his best 22 of players who have left Adelaide in the last 10 years on his show the Rush Hour with Bernie & Jars.

He even went and picked himself!

LISTEN HERE:

“That is a fair dinkum premiership side, there,” Andrew Jarman said.

“Right there. Wow!”

