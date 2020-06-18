Bernie Vince Picks His Best 22 Of Players Who Have Left The Crows In The Last 10 Years

On the Rush Hour

Article heading image for Bernie Vince Picks His Best 22 Of Players Who Have Left The Crows In The Last 10 Years

Image: Getty

Ex-Crow Bernie Vince picked his best 22 of players who have left Adelaide in the last 10 years on his show the Rush Hour with Bernie & Jars.

He even went and picked himself!

LISTEN HERE:

“That is a fair dinkum premiership side, there,” Andrew Jarman said.

“Right there. Wow!”

Rudi Edsall

4 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Adelaide Crows
Bernie Vince
The Rush Hour
