Bernie Vince Picks His Best 22 Of Players Who Have Left The Crows In The Last 10 Years
On the Rush Hour
Image: Getty
Ex-Crow Bernie Vince picked his best 22 of players who have left Adelaide in the last 10 years on his show the Rush Hour with Bernie & Jars.
He even went and picked himself!
LISTEN HERE:
“That is a fair dinkum premiership side, there,” Andrew Jarman said.
“Right there. Wow!”
