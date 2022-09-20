Bernie Vince’s Mail On Jack Gunston

Bernie Vince had some mail on a possible trade destination for Hawthorn star Jack Gunston on the Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey & Jars.

The potential move would be Gunstons third club. He left Adelaide after two seasons and 14 games to start an accolade laden career at Hawthorn that has so far included 211 games, 410 goals, three flags, an All-Australian blazer and a best and fairest.

