Bernie Vince Says Jordan De Goey Could Be Squeezed Out Of Collingwood This Season

Bernie Vince has dropped some massive mail on his first full show on The Rush Hour.

Joining Andrew Jarman for the first edition of the Rush Hour with Bernie & Jars on Triple M Adelaide, the former Crows and Demons best and fairest winner believes that Collingwood will be feeling the salary cap pressure after the off-season re-signing of ruckman Brodie Grundy.

Grundy's seven year deal, Bernie believes, will squeeze out another Magpies superstar coming out of contract in Jordan de Goey.

Don't miss the brand new Rush Hour with Bernie & Jars at the new time of 5:30pm-7pm weeknights!

Subscribe to the show on the Triple M app.