Bernie Vince Says The AFL Should Take Brownlow Voting Off The Umpires

Former Melbourne and Adelaide star Bernie Vince says that Brownlow voting should be taken off umpires.

"My thought is, the umpires have got enough on their plate," Bernie said.

"How can they be concentrating on who’s the best player, they throw the ball up, they’re right around the footy, of course they’re gonna see the players that are around the footy at the stoppage, all the midfielders.

"Even ruckman don’t poll too well either for the amount of, or the effect they have on games.

"I just feel like it needs to be an independent maybe panel, watching the games."

