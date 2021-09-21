Bernie Vince Slams Carlton For Missing Out On Clarkson

Bernie Vince joined Adelaide's Roo & Ditts Breakfast show to discuss the latest ongoings across the league, in particular Carlton's coaching search.

Alastair Clarkson addressed on AFL360 Monday night that he will not coach Carlton next year, but said he would've entertained the offer if it came at the end of 2022.

"They've stuffed this process up." Vince said.

LISTEN HERE:

"Realistically if they waited one more year, they could've had a real crack at Alastair Clarkson going into 2023."

Vince blasted the Blues front office for their handling of the coaching situation, which looms to be down to a handful of coaches in waiting.

Both Ditts and Vince spoke about Clarkson's potential return on 2023, and the pressures it would add to most coaches in the league to perform and maintain their job.

Never miss any of our best stuff with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!