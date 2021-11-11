Bert Newton's Final Farewell Will Take Place This Morning, Here's What You Need To Know

Bert Newton will be farewelled by close family and friends in Melbourne today.

The legendary Australian entertainer, who passed away last month will be farewelled at a state funeral in Melbourne on Friday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews offered Bert's widow, Patti, his wife of 47 years, a state funeral not long after his death on October 30.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford, a longtime friend and colleague of Bert who will attend the funeral today, confirmed Eddie McGuire will perform a eulogy while singer Anthony Callea will sing at the ceremony.

The service is limited to close family and friends, will be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral in East Melbourne, with official proceedings to get underway at 10am.

The state funeral will air on Channel 7, Channel 9 and Channel 10 from 9.15am AEDT on November 12.