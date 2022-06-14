Best Bits From Round 13 On Triple M Footy

It was another big weekend of footy! We've done the hard work for you and compiled the very best moments from Round 13.

Liam Baker Broke Into BT's House!

BT called out Liam Baker post-game for the time he broke into his house! What the hell.

Justin Langer vs JB

Justin Langer was good enough to call into the Saturday Rub to discuss going down the Freeze MND slide on Monday — and copped a roasting for his troubles!

Full Commentary & Scoring of the Big Freeze

Our team of Darce, Daisy, Joey, JB & Michael Roberts on the boundary called all the sliders and gave them all a rating! Watch it all here.

Browny Reveals The Pay Days For Footy Fight Night

Some decent coin being thrown around at some big names to get them in the ring!

Billy & Joey Went On A Double Date!

Joey Montagna was very sheepish about going on a double date with our very own Billy Brownless.

Anthony Daniher Joins Us Before Big Freeze 8

Essendon legend and brother of Big Freeze pioneer Neale Daniher joined us ahead of yesterday's blockbuster. He spoke about the Daniher hierarchy and his son Joe up in Brisbane.

Joe Misiti On Footy Trips With Matthew Lloyd

Lloydy was called out by his former teammate on the Friday Huddle!

Chief vs Howie Over Carpooling To The MCG

Chief wasn't happy with Howie! Before Browny's car pass secret comes under fire...