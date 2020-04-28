Best Dad Ever Teaches Toddler To Sing 'Killing In The Name' And Even Tom Morello Loves It

Isolation content with a difference for you today.

This bloke from Malaysia has put in a strong contention for Dad Of The Year by teaching his young daughter Audrey, who surely can't be older than four, the Rage Against The Machine song 'Killing In The Name'.

Audrey is both adorable and kick-ass. Check it out here:

And, just because any excuse to play the original, here's what she was trying to emulate:

Well, she's better than that Global Citizen thing.

And the great Tom Morello himself is a fan, sharing the performance on his twitter account (@tmorello) earlier today:

