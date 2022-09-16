‘Best-Loved’ Aussie Brands Four ’N Twenty Pies And Lean Cuisine Snapped Up By Overseas Buyer

Iconic Aussie food brands including Four’N Twenty pies, Nanna’s baked goods, and Lean Cuisine ready meals have been sold to an Asian investment giant.

The Hong Kong firm Pacific Alliance Group (PAG) announced yesterday it had entered into agreements to buy Patties Foods and Vesco Foods, subject to regulatory approvals.

Patties Foods, which is more than 50 years old, is well known for producing savoury snacks, appetisers, meals and desserts, including its signature pies, party pies and sausage rolls.

While Vesco, which was established in 1974, has become synonymous with nutritious and affordable frozen meal solutions.

"This transaction enhances the strength of our business in Australia and New Zealand," PAG Australia and New Zealand managing director Sid Khotkar said.

"We are excited about this unique opportunity to take some of Australia and New Zealand's best-loved brands to the next level."

Although the terms of the two-headed deal have not been made public, the Sydney Morning Herald reports the sale price could exceed $500 million.

PAG already have Australian investments, including the company behind fast food chains Red Rooster and Oporto, and Regional Express Airlines (Rex).

