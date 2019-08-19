Best Mates Dave Grohl And Rick Astley Played A Gig Together This Weekend

Dave Grohl and Rick Astley are our new favourite duo with the best mates playing a gig together in London this weekend.

The unlikely match switched roles, with Astley taking a backseat on the drums as Grohl took the lead for Rick Astley's hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

The intimate gig was captured by lucky fans at the Moth Club.

Watch:





Rock fans have enjoyed watch the relationship between the rock icon and 80s pop icon bloom with the unlikely pair joining one another on stage over the past couple of years.



Aussie fans are looking forward to seeing Rick Astley live new year.

