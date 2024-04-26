Cogho & Jules crown Bendigo's Best for 2024
After nearly 2,500 votes were cast across eleven categories, Cogho & Jules have officially crowned Bendigo's BEST for 2024 - but who has topped the list? See the results from every category below!
BEST COFFEE
WINNER - SKIP'S SKATEBOARD SHOP 📍 EAGLEHAWK
A favourite spot amongst residents of the borough, 30% of our voters rated Skip's coffee as the best in town - even if the face of the store has a penchant for McDonald's...
SECOND PLACE - HARLEY STREET CAFE 📍 STRATHDALE
THIRD PLACE - BUBBA'S COFFEE STOP 📍 EPSOM
BEST BURGER
WINNER - OMG BBQ 📍 KANGAROO FLAT
They might have only just moved into a new location on High Street, but OMG BBQ had you saying 'oh my god' for their delicious brisket, pork and lamb burgers.
SECOND PLACE - EL GORDO 📍 HUNTLY
THIRD PLACE - BOSS BURGER 📍 BENDIGO
BEST GYM
WINNER - BUNKER HQ 📍 GOLDEN GULLY
Need to work off the burgers and coffee? Bunker HQ was a fan favourite among our listeners, netting more than 36% of all votes cast.
SECOND PLACE - THRIVE FIT 📍 GOLDEN SQUARE
THIRD PLACE - BOBBIE-LEE'S SAFE HOUSE FITNESS 📍 EAST BENDIGO
BEST BREAKFAST
WINNER - FORAGE BENDIGO 📍 STRATHFIELDSAYE
A popular spot for eastsiders to stop in for breakfast and brunch, Forage was a clear front-runner with almost half of the Best Breakfast votes.
SECOND PLACE - NUDE FOOD BREAKFAST BAR 📍 BENDIGO
THIRD PLACE - HARLEY STREET CAFE 📍 STRATHDALE
BEST PUB
WINNER - ALLIES HOTEL 📍 MYERS FLAT
We're a city with plenty of good pubs, so it's no surprise that this category was hotly contested. Your favourite? A charming spot on the outskirts of town.
SECOND PLACE - LAKE VIEW HOTEL 📍 BENDIGO
THIRD PLACE - THE GOLDEN VINE 📍 BENDIGO
BEST HAIRSTYLIST
WINNER - MIKAELA JANE HAIR 📍 GOLDEN SQUARE
Hairdressers, barbers, stylists... they go by many names, but are an important part of keeping us looking great. Some, like Mikaela, will even come to you!
SECOND PLACE - KATHY SMITH HAIR STUDIO 📍 STRATHDALE
THIRD PLACE - NARELLE BRAVO HAIR STUDIO 📍 EPSOM
BEST BAKERY
WINNER - GEORGE'S BAKEHOUSE 📍 HUNTLY
From fresh loves of breads to pies and sausage rolls, a good bakery is the heart (and the stomach) of our community. It's no wonder the competition was fierce, with just four votes separating first place and equal second!
EQUAL SECOND PLACE - FLORA HILL BAKEHOUSE 📍 FLORA HILL & QUARRY HILL
EQUAL SECOND PLACE - THE ELMORE BAKERY 📍 ELMORE & MARONG
BEST SPORTING CLUB
WINNER - GOLDEN SQUARE CRICKET CLUB 📍 GOLDEN SQUARE
With access to so many great sporting facilities, Bendigo is a hotbed of athletic achivements. We all love sport, so it's no wonder that it came down to just one vote to decide our winner!
SECOND PLACE - MOUNT PLEASANT FOOTBALL NETBALL CLUB 📍 TOOLLEEN
THIRD PLACE - CALIVIL UNITED FOOTBALL NETBALL CLUB 📍 CALIVIL
BEST SCHOOL
WINNER - SPECIMEN HILL PRIMARY SCHOOL 📍 GOLDEN SQUARE
When I was in school, maths was my best subject - and I sure needed it when counting these votes! You guessed it... there's another tie for second.
EQUAL SECOND PLACE - MARONG PRIMARY SCHOOL 📍 MARONG
EQUAL SECOND PLACE - MAIDEN GULLY PRIMARY SCHOOL 📍 MAIDEN GULLY
BEST BUTCHER
WINNER - MEAT MATTERS 📍 EAGLEHAWK & WHITE HILLS
Another close contest to find our best butcher - we're spoiled for choice. A narrow upset, with Meat Matters just three votes ahead of 2021's winner Meats on Mitchell!
SECOND PLACE - MEATS ON MITCHELL 📍 BENDIGO
THIRD PLACE - FLORA HILL QUALITY MEATS 📍 FLORA HILL
BEST TAKEAWAY
WINNER - LUCHIANO'S PIZZA & PASTA 📍 BENDIGO
All good things must come to an end... last, but not least, our search for the Best Takeaway! With so many great cuisines to choose from, your votes centred around two standouts - Italian food, and desserts. Anyone else hungry?
SECOND PLACE - OMG BBQ & THE DESSERT NERD 📍 KANGAROO FLAT
THIRD PLACE - BORCHELLI RISTORANTE 📍 BENDIGO