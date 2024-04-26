Cogho & Jules crown Bendigo's Best for 2024

After nearly 2,500 votes were cast across eleven categories, Cogho & Jules have officially crowned Bendigo's BEST for 2024 - but who has topped the list? See the results from every category below!

BEST COFFEE

WINNER - SKIP'S SKATEBOARD SHOP 📍 EAGLEHAWK

A favourite spot amongst residents of the borough, 30% of our voters rated Skip's coffee as the best in town - even if the face of the store has a penchant for McDonald's...

SECOND PLACE - HARLEY STREET CAFE 📍 STRATHDALE

THIRD PLACE - BUBBA'S COFFEE STOP 📍 EPSOM

BEST BURGER

WINNER - OMG BBQ 📍 KANGAROO FLAT

They might have only just moved into a new location on High Street, but OMG BBQ had you saying 'oh my god' for their delicious brisket, pork and lamb burgers.

SECOND PLACE - EL GORDO 📍 HUNTLY

THIRD PLACE - BOSS BURGER 📍 BENDIGO

BEST GYM

WINNER - BUNKER HQ 📍 GOLDEN GULLY

Need to work off the burgers and coffee? Bunker HQ was a fan favourite among our listeners, netting more than 36% of all votes cast.

SECOND PLACE - THRIVE FIT 📍 GOLDEN SQUARE

THIRD PLACE - BOBBIE-LEE'S SAFE HOUSE FITNESS 📍 EAST BENDIGO

BEST BREAKFAST

WINNER - FORAGE BENDIGO 📍 STRATHFIELDSAYE

A popular spot for eastsiders to stop in for breakfast and brunch, Forage was a clear front-runner with almost half of the Best Breakfast votes.

SECOND PLACE - NUDE FOOD BREAKFAST BAR 📍 BENDIGO

THIRD PLACE - HARLEY STREET CAFE 📍 STRATHDALE

BEST PUB

WINNER - ALLIES HOTEL 📍 MYERS FLAT

We're a city with plenty of good pubs, so it's no surprise that this category was hotly contested. Your favourite? A charming spot on the outskirts of town.

SECOND PLACE - LAKE VIEW HOTEL 📍 BENDIGO

THIRD PLACE - THE GOLDEN VINE 📍 BENDIGO

BEST HAIRSTYLIST

WINNER - MIKAELA JANE HAIR 📍 GOLDEN SQUARE

Hairdressers, barbers, stylists... they go by many names, but are an important part of keeping us looking great. Some, like Mikaela, will even come to you!

SECOND PLACE - KATHY SMITH HAIR STUDIO 📍 STRATHDALE

THIRD PLACE - NARELLE BRAVO HAIR STUDIO 📍 EPSOM

BEST BAKERY

WINNER - GEORGE'S BAKEHOUSE 📍 HUNTLY

From fresh loves of breads to pies and sausage rolls, a good bakery is the heart (and the stomach) of our community. It's no wonder the competition was fierce, with just four votes separating first place and equal second!

EQUAL SECOND PLACE - FLORA HILL BAKEHOUSE 📍 FLORA HILL & QUARRY HILL

EQUAL SECOND PLACE - THE ELMORE BAKERY 📍 ELMORE & MARONG

BEST SPORTING CLUB

WINNER - GOLDEN SQUARE CRICKET CLUB 📍 GOLDEN SQUARE

With access to so many great sporting facilities, Bendigo is a hotbed of athletic achivements. We all love sport, so it's no wonder that it came down to just one vote to decide our winner!

SECOND PLACE - MOUNT PLEASANT FOOTBALL NETBALL CLUB 📍 TOOLLEEN

THIRD PLACE - CALIVIL UNITED FOOTBALL NETBALL CLUB 📍 CALIVIL

BEST SCHOOL

WINNER - SPECIMEN HILL PRIMARY SCHOOL 📍 GOLDEN SQUARE

When I was in school, maths was my best subject - and I sure needed it when counting these votes! You guessed it... there's another tie for second.

EQUAL SECOND PLACE - MARONG PRIMARY SCHOOL 📍 MARONG

EQUAL SECOND PLACE - MAIDEN GULLY PRIMARY SCHOOL 📍 MAIDEN GULLY

BEST BUTCHER

WINNER - MEAT MATTERS 📍 EAGLEHAWK & WHITE HILLS

Another close contest to find our best butcher - we're spoiled for choice. A narrow upset, with Meat Matters just three votes ahead of 2021's winner Meats on Mitchell!

SECOND PLACE - MEATS ON MITCHELL 📍 BENDIGO

THIRD PLACE - FLORA HILL QUALITY MEATS 📍 FLORA HILL

BEST TAKEAWAY

WINNER - LUCHIANO'S PIZZA & PASTA 📍 BENDIGO

All good things must come to an end... last, but not least, our search for the Best Takeaway! With so many great cuisines to choose from, your votes centred around two standouts - Italian food, and desserts. Anyone else hungry?

SECOND PLACE - OMG BBQ & THE DESSERT NERD 📍 KANGAROO FLAT

THIRD PLACE - BORCHELLI RISTORANTE 📍 BENDIGO

The feel good way to start your day, Cogho & Jules are Everything Bendigo. Listen live weekday mornings from 6 on 93.5 Triple M, or anytime on the free LiSTNR app.