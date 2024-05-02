Lu & Al crown the Borders Best of 2024
Thanks to your votes at triplem.com.au
After over 2,600 votes were cast across eleven categories, Lu & Al have officially crowned THE BORDERS BEST for 2024 - but who has topped the list? See the results from every category below!
BEST COFFEE
WINNER - The Coffee Shed 📍WODONGA
Second Place - As Thick as Thieves 📍 ALBURY
Third Place - Bean Station Cafe 📍 WODONGA
BEST SPORTING CLUB
WINNER - THE WODONGA SAINTS FOOTBALL NETBALL CLUB 📍 WODONGA
Second Place - NORTHSIDE STINGRAYS WATER POLO CLUB 📍LAVINGTON
Third Place - ST PATRICKS CRICKET CLUB 📍ALBURY
BEST PUB
WINNER - THE GEROGERY HOTEL 📍GEROGERY
Second Place - SODENS HOTEL 📍 ALBURY
Third Place - JINDERA HOTEL 📍JINDERA
BEST GYM
WINNER - WORLD GYM ALBURY📍NORTH ALBURY
Second Place - PT FITNESS WODONGA📍 WODONGA
Third Place - INFLICTION 📍WODONGA
BEST HAIR STYLIST
WINNER - MIRROR MIRROR HAIR AND BEAUTY 📍LAVINGTON
Second Place - STUDIO 9 HAIR DESIGN 📍 ALBURY
Third Place - PAMPOURRI HAIR DESIGN 📍WODONGA
BEST MECHANIC
WINNER - GRICEYS WORKSHOP📍WODONGA
Second Place - BENNYS AUTOMOTIVE GARAGE📍 WODONGA
Third Place - JINDERA SERVICE CENTRE 📍JINDERA
BEST PET CARE
WINNER - DOG EDUCATION CENTRE📍WODONGA
Second Place - ABSOLUTE RAW PET CARE📍 WODONGA
Third Place - TODDS TASTY TREATS 📍LAVINGTON
BEST BREAKFAST
WINNER - PURPLE CHICKEN CAFE📍ALBURY
Second Place - PLATINUM BREW📍 WODONGA
Third Place - BLIND FREDDIES 📍 WODONGA
BEST PIZZA
WINNER - REBELS PIZZA📍ALBURY
Second Place - JINDERA PIZZA📍 JINDERA
Third Place - DOWNTOWN PIZZERIA📍 ALBURY
BEST BURGER
WINNER - GREGS TAKEAWAY📍WODONGA
Second Place - FRANKIES BURGER BAR📍 ALBURY
Third Place - THE GOODS SHED📍 WODONGA
BEST PIE
WINNER - GUM TREE PIES📍YACKANDANDAH, BRIGHT, WODONGA
Second Place - JINDERA BAKERY📍 JINDERA
Third Place - BORELLA SEAFOOD📍 EAST ALBURY