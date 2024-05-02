Lu & Al crown the Borders Best of 2024

After over 2,600 votes were cast across eleven categories, Lu & Al have officially crowned THE BORDERS BEST for 2024 - but who has topped the list? See the results from every category below!

BEST COFFEE

WINNER - The Coffee Shed 📍WODONGA

Second Place - As Thick as Thieves 📍 ALBURY

Third Place - Bean Station Cafe 📍 WODONGA

BEST SPORTING CLUB

WINNER - THE WODONGA SAINTS FOOTBALL NETBALL CLUB 📍 WODONGA

Second Place - NORTHSIDE STINGRAYS WATER POLO CLUB 📍LAVINGTON

Third Place - ST PATRICKS CRICKET CLUB 📍ALBURY

BEST PUB

WINNER - THE GEROGERY HOTEL 📍GEROGERY

Second Place - SODENS HOTEL 📍 ALBURY

Third Place - JINDERA HOTEL 📍JINDERA

BEST GYM

WINNER - WORLD GYM ALBURY📍NORTH ALBURY

Second Place - PT FITNESS WODONGA📍 WODONGA

Third Place - INFLICTION 📍WODONGA

BEST HAIR STYLIST

WINNER - MIRROR MIRROR HAIR AND BEAUTY 📍LAVINGTON

Second Place - STUDIO 9 HAIR DESIGN 📍 ALBURY

Third Place - PAMPOURRI HAIR DESIGN 📍WODONGA

BEST MECHANIC

WINNER - GRICEYS WORKSHOP📍WODONGA

Second Place - BENNYS AUTOMOTIVE GARAGE📍 WODONGA

Third Place - JINDERA SERVICE CENTRE 📍JINDERA

BEST PET CARE

WINNER - DOG EDUCATION CENTRE📍WODONGA

Second Place - ABSOLUTE RAW PET CARE📍 WODONGA

Third Place - TODDS TASTY TREATS 📍LAVINGTON

BEST BREAKFAST

WINNER - PURPLE CHICKEN CAFE📍ALBURY

Second Place - PLATINUM BREW📍 WODONGA

Third Place - BLIND FREDDIES 📍 WODONGA

BEST PIZZA

WINNER - REBELS PIZZA📍ALBURY

Second Place - JINDERA PIZZA📍 JINDERA

Third Place - DOWNTOWN PIZZERIA📍 ALBURY

BEST BURGER

WINNER - GREGS TAKEAWAY📍WODONGA

Second Place - FRANKIES BURGER BAR📍 ALBURY

Third Place - THE GOODS SHED📍 WODONGA

BEST PIE

WINNER - GUM TREE PIES📍YACKANDANDAH, BRIGHT, WODONGA

Second Place - JINDERA BAKERY📍 JINDERA

Third Place - BORELLA SEAFOOD📍 EAST ALBURY