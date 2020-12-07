Best of Triple M Footy #10: The Saturday Rub Name the Best 'Off-Field Operators'

Collingwood champion Dane Swan named his best 'Off-Field' team of blokes he'd played with over the journey earlier this year.

This inspired the Saturday Rub to compile a list of the best off-field operators ever involved in the game.

BT, Billy & Duck have been around the traps on footy trips back in their heyday & rattled off a number of former teammates with good track records and explained what they bring to the table.

Swanny himself was included in the list, along with Dustin Martin, Sticks Kernahan, Mick Martyn, Martin Pike and many other esteemed names!

LISTEN HERE:

Damo & JB also chimed in with a nomination each from their respective backgrounds.