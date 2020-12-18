Best of Triple M Footy #2: Darce Calls The Replay Of A Goal
One for the blooper reel!
Calling footy off a TV was one of the many hurdles our commentators needed to overcome this year, but poor old Luke Darcy was the first one to fall for calling a replay!
Darce made the hilarious mistake during the broadcast of Geelong v Hawthorn and the Friday night call team were quick to let him know about it.
Here at Triple M we like to celebrate the lowlights just as much as the highlights, so here it is!
LISTEN HERE:
In case you missed it:
#10 The Saturday Rub Name the Best 'Off-Field Operators'
#9 Dennis Cometti Calls Jack Newnes Match Winner
#8 Gary Ablett Sticks It Up Juddy After Being Called 'Chunky'
#7 Browny's Top 5 Highest Paid Footy Journos
#6 Daisy Names A Player From Each Club That He'd Take On Footy Trip
#5 BT & Billy Clash Over Their Sh*t Grand Final Records
#4 Billy's Quiz Gets Hi-Jacked!
#3 The Biggest Off-Field Stuff Up Daisy Got Away With