Best of Triple M Footy #2: Darce Calls The Replay Of A Goal

Calling footy off a TV was one of the many hurdles our commentators needed to overcome this year, but poor old Luke Darcy was the first one to fall for calling a replay!

Darce made the hilarious mistake during the broadcast of Geelong v Hawthorn and the Friday night call team were quick to let him know about it.

Here at Triple M we like to celebrate the lowlights just as much as the highlights, so here it is!

LISTEN HERE:

