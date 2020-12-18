Best of Triple M Footy #2: Darce Calls The Replay Of A Goal

One for the blooper reel!

Article heading image for Best of Triple M Footy #2: Darce Calls The Replay Of A Goal

Calling footy off a TV was one of the many hurdles our commentators needed to overcome this year, but poor old Luke Darcy was the first one to fall for calling a replay! 

Darce made the hilarious mistake during the broadcast of Geelong v Hawthorn and the Friday night call team were quick to let him know about it.

Here at Triple M we like to celebrate the lowlights just as much as the highlights, so here it is! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Stay tuned to Triple M Footy socials for the remaining Top 10 over the coming days! 

18 December 2020

