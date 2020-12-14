Best of Triple M Footy #6: Daisy Names A Player From Each Club That He'd Take On Footy Trip
Very good list!
Daisy Thomas made a strong impact when he was called off the bench to make a cameo on the Saturday Rub.
He nominated a player from each club who he'd take on footy trip and explained why they made the cut.
The likes of Steven May, Jeremy McGovern, Brownless Jnr, Buddy Franklin & Eddie McGuire all got a call up!
LISTEN HERE:
