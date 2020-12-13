Best of Triple M Footy #7: Browny's Top 5 Paid Footy Journos

Earlier this year player salaries were put under the microscope and published in the Herald Sun. Our very own Nathan Brown decided to turn the tables on the journos and reveal exactly what they earn!

Browny gave a detailed Top 5 with how much the top paid journos are earning. He factored in TV, radio & print contracts to come to his final figures!

Browny's Top 5's were a hit all year, but this was his most popular by far.

LISTEN HERE:

His Friday Huddle colleague Damian Barrett came in at number three, while two mainstays on all three platforms pipped him for the top two spots.

He didn't pull any punches and it lead to very entertaining radio!

In case you missed it:

