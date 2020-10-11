Best Of Triple M Footy: Browny's Direct Feedback For The Friday Huddle

It's been another fabulous season on Triple M Footy in 2020 and Browny's Top 5 has evolved into a fan-favourite segment on the Friday Huddle.

One of our favourite editions was when Browny decided to give each member of the Friday Huddle some very direct feedback!

You can't question his honesty because he didn't hold back...

LISTEN HERE:

Howie, Damo, Darc, Juddy all copped a serve! Even the producer copped a drive-by.

Catch more of the best bits from Triple M Footy here!