Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on the controversial sacking of Latrell Mitchell from the NSW Blues side.

Sensationally, the 22-year-old Rooster was dropped after a below-par Game I but MG reckons this could be a good thing for both player and state, at this stage in Latrell's career.

This was part of a broader chat around Brad Fittler's decision to make seven changes to the NSW Blues side for Game II of the series in Perth; hear the full chat below.