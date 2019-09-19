7 Reasons Why You Can't Miss Out On The Benalla Gold Cup Sept 27

Feel the thunder of the hoofs as the region's hottest social event gallops back into town September 27.

From first-class racing to entertainment galore, the AFL long weekend couldn't come sooner for the annual Benalla Gold Cup.

Located in the heartland of Victoria's Thoroughbred Country in an intimate setting with sweeping views of the course comes a heart-pumping race day from the Mounting Yard to the Winning Post.

Don't have a ticket yet? That'll change in the next five minutes.

Here are seven reasons why you can't miss out on the Benalla Gold Cup on Friday 27th September:

1. Fashions on the Field

Howza 'bout we offer you $5,000 in prizes just for dressing to impress? Easy enough, right? The popular Benalla Travel Fashions on the Field competition is calling all male and female fashionistas to strut their stuff down the field to land overnight accommodation, thousands of dollars in travel vouchers, wellness and beauty treatments, clothing, toy world vouchers and much more! You stylish devil, you.

The Fashions On The Field event is giving away more than $5,000 in prizes. Photo credit: Benalla Gold Cup.

2. There's Fun for the Whole Family

First thing's first, kids under 16 can waltz into the venue COMPLETELY FREE. Once inside, they can bounce around the field exploring free jumping castles and kids face painting with entertainment wrapping around every corner. The beautiful location has shady elm trees and a new playground facility, so pack a picnic lunch and enjoy this fun family day out.

3. Live Your Best VIP Life

Private marquee and umbrella packages on the home straight still available. Photo credit: Benalla Gold Cup.

What's a glamorous race day without a little taste of the high-life? Upgrade your general admission to a VIP option that'll make you feel oh so la-di-da (even if just for one day). While the Carlton Draught Deck is already sold out, there's options for your very own private marquee or umbrella package lined up along the home straight for you and your friends. Book them here.

4. Spot a Celeb... Or two.

Rub shoulders with AFLW stars Sarah Hosking & Jess Hosking; the bet365 Benalla Gold Cup ambassadors!

The girls will also be judging fashions on the field. Bring your spectacles and camera, you're going to need it for this celebrity spotting!

5. Giddy Up, Horsie

All fashion and entertainment aside, let's not forget that this event is really about one thing: the races. Get up close and personal with jockeys, trainers and thoroughbreds from across the state. Take a bet, find your spot on the home stretch and saddle up for nine races on the day from 12:30pm to 5:10pm.

There are nine races on the day from 12:30pm to 5:10pm. Photo credit: Benalla Gold Cup.

6. Boogie the Night Away

Swap the wedges for some sneakers because by nightfall, you'll be moving with live entertainment on the stage until 7:30pm.

Get your squad together for the bet365 Benalla Gold Cup.

7. There's a Bus So You Don't Have to Drive

While there is free parking at the event, what's the fun in you all being designated driver, amirite? There's a leisurely 45-minute courtesy bus from Shepparton right to the Benalla track which is music to our ears. Call the Benalla Racing Club to book: 5762 2543

We told you it would only take five minutes to add Benalla Gold Cup to your social calendar.

Join the fun across the AFL long weekend on Friday 27th September. Gates open at 11am.

Tickets start from $20 and can be purchased here.

This article is in association with Benalla Racing Club and the Benalla Gold Cup.