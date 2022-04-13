Biden Accuses Putin Of Committing 'Genocide' On Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has described Russia's attacks on Ukraine as 'genocide', as apparent peace talks disintegrate.

"I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian, and the evidence is mounting," Biden said.

"We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the US leader's comments, asking for more to be in favour of the killings on civilians.

"True words of a true leader. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil," Ukraine’s President said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin recently visited a Siberian space station to declare peace talks are at a roadblock.

The Russian President said the war on Ukraine would continue "rhythmically and calmly", describing the sanctions from Western nations as a "dead end situation".

In the battle for reigns at Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities admit there's supply issues following reports soldiers are short of ammunition.

Throughout the Russian siege, the local mayor says more than 20,000 people have been killed in the eastern city.

Authorities say 10,000-plus civilians are trapped inside the city, with no humanitarian corridor to provide food and water due to Russian convoys withholding entry points.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.