Biden Makes No Apology Over Remarks That Putin 'Cannot Remain In Power'

The US President is doubling down on claims Vladimir Putin should not be in charge of Russia.

During an appearance in Poland over the weekend, Joe Biden said that the Russian president “cannot remain in power”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Clarifying that the unscripted remarks, were not calling for regime change but were instead a reflection of his personal ‘moral outrage’ after visiting some Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homeland in the last month

“I wasn’t then nor am I now articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I felt and I make no apologies,” he said.

"I had just come from being with those families. But I want to be clear that I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change”

“I make no apologies for it,” he added.

On Monday, Biden repeated that Putin “should not remain in power” but recognised that “bad people” often remain in positions of authority despite their actions.

The US President added that if Putin "continues on this course he is on, he is going to become a pariah worldwide, and goodness knows what he becomes at home.”

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.