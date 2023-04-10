Biden Reissues Call For Firearm Legislation Following Louisville Mass Shooting

US President Joe Biden has again called on Congress to pass legislation on gun ownership following a fatal mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday.

Five people died, including the gunman, and a further nine were injured in the fatal shooting at Old National Bank.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Mr Biden said legislation needs to be passed which required firearm gun storage, background checks for all gun sales and elimination of gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.

"How many more Americans must die before Republicans in Congress will act to protect our communities," Mr Biden said in the statement.



Police have identified the shooter as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee of the bank who targeted his workplace with a rifle and livestreamed the attack online.

Sturgeon was fatally shot on scene – but it is currently unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or a result of police gunfire.

Police have identified the four victims as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64.

Nine others were treated for injuring at the University of Louisville hospital, including two police officers.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held back tears at a press conference, saying he knew some of the victims.

"I have a very close friend who didn't make it today," he said.

"And I have another close friend who didn't, either. And one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.

"This was a targeted act of evil violence.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.