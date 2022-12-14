Big Bash Considers Third Change Room After COVID Impacts Season Opener

Big Bash League organisers are set to introduce a third change room, designed to halt COVID from derailing the summer season.

It comes after Melbourne Stars duo Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns played in Tuesday night's season opener against the Sydney Thunder, despite testing positive on game day.

The BBL is permitting teams and players to make their own call on whether they are okay to play while infected this season.

To help minimise the spread, the pair travelled to Canberra's Manuka Oval in separate vehicles to the rest of the squad, and also prepared in separate dressing rooms.

The illness seemingly took hold of all-rounder Stoinis, who lasted just one ball with the bat and was unable to field - it's unclear whether he'll return for Friday night's home opener against Hobart Hurricanes.

Injury was added to illness for batsmen Burns, hurting his hamstring while batting and leaving the ground for scans.

Stars skipper Adam Zampa said it was a strange feeling being seperated from the pair, but understands its the new norm in order to keep the competition afloat.

"It’s something we’re getting used to now, it’s happened already quite a bit this summer through the World Cup," the spinner told reporters.

"We don’t even speak about it, it’s just a quick message saying these guys are positive and stay away.

"Burnsy’s had a tough day with the hamstring and that as well, he’ll be pretty flat I think and the same with ‘Stoin’, I don’t think he was quite up for it with the ball and he would have been quite handy."

Burns is likely to miss Friday's clash at the MCG.

The Thunder kicked off the season with a dramatic win during the last over.

