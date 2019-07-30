Big Bird Has Landed In Townsville, But We’re Not Talking About Sesame Street

Townsville’s airport had a very big bird hit the runway today and plane enthusiasts are impressed!

Earlier commuters spotted something large in our skies as the made their way to work this morning.

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-400 touched down just after 7:30am this morning, with keen plane spotters all over the region looking skyward as the Jumbo approached from the south.

The 747-400 dwarfs the ‘big jets’ that normally frequent our city… even the big RAAF Globemasters!

The transporter is helping to move some of the last troops home from the Talisman Sabre exercise.

