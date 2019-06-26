Big BMX Event To Come To Walkerston

Walkerston BMX club will host "BMX Queensland's Country Challenge On Saturday 6th July, with over 300 riders from all around the state will converge at Walkerston BMX’s newly upgraded track, to compete in the Country Challenge.

This competition is round 6 of the BMX Tracks Australia, 2019 Queensland State Development Series. This round also features the Women in Sport as part of the Queensland Government Initiative, with females participating in a Women’s only practice session with coaches, prior to racing. Racing kicks off at 12.30pm and is set to be an exciting afternoon of racing by some of the nations top riders.