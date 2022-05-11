Big Freeze Returns Amid Neale Daniher's 'Relentless' Fight With MND

Head of the FightMND campaign, Neale Daniher has lost his ability to speak but not his relentless spirit.

Ahead of the Queen's Birthday match between Melbourne and Collingwood, the Big Freeze fundraising event was unveiled on Wednesday at the MCG.

The 61-year-old AFL legend was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2013, and despite doctors revealing the devastating impact it has, Neale continues to fight for the cause.

The Big Freeze 8 beanies were on full display on Wednesday with Neale and family in attendance. Daniher calls the disease "the beast", and has now lost the ability to talk.

"As the beast takes away my ability to be the voice of this fight, this year, more than ever, I’m calling on everyone to come together, play on and help lead the fight against MND – with actions, not words," he said.

"MND is relentless but so are we."

Neale's daughter, Bec, spoke on his behalf at the unveiling of Big Freeze 8.

"Dad's going OK. MND continues to land blows against him and unfortunately this year he can no longer be the voice of the fight against MND," she said.

"It's our opportunity now to step up and take the lead on his behalf, as well as all those people that are battling MND.

"But he remains so positive and so motivated in the fight that we won't stop until we find that answer."

Fans will have the opportunity to march from Federation Square to the MCG before the bounce, for the first time since the path was renamed 'Daniher's Way' last year.

