Big Gibson Morning Tea to raise money for Breast Cancer research

Next round the Esperance Netball Association is having a ‘pink’ themed weekend to raise money and awareness for Breast Cancer, which is still one of the leading killers of women in Australian society today.

The Gibson Netball Club are getting a head start on fundraising, hosting a BIG Morning Tea this Sunday, May 19 at Gibson Oval called ‘Tits and Giggles’. The event starts at 10am.

The Gibson Netball girls came onto the Breaky Show and spoke about the event. Audio below.

For $5 entry you will be donating to a worthy cause, the Cancer Council and breast cancer research, and also receiving serious access to some amazing bake goods. Cakes, brownies, scones for the sweeter teeth and of course savoury beauties, like sausage rolls, will all be available.

There will also be prizes for those that want to enter their foods in the sweet and savoury categories. Just drop your culinary entrant in before 11am to enter. A (not-so) celebrity will be on hand to stuff his face and judge all the dishes.

Make sure you bring loose change as there will be raffles run throughout the morning.

Once the Morning Tea is finished stick around and watch the inaugural EDFA Women’s match! With Ports taking on Esperance in a very special occasion for the Esperance football community!

Come down, eat your share, enjoy the footy and support charity!