Big Holden Day coming up!

2019 All Holden and GM Day

Don’t miss the annual All Holden & GM day display on at the Bendigo showgrounds on Sunday August 18th.

The event has been expanded to include not just Holdens but any vehicles built by General Motors are welcome to attend.

This year they will be featuring Holden utes which are to be lined up around the inside edge

of the oval. There will also be raffles, gate prizes, various food and car related stalls as well as the popular Bendigo market.

Vehicle Entry is $10 per car or gold coin donation for the general public.

So, dust off the bumpers, pump up those tyres, fire up the Holden, Chev, Buick or other Gm vehicle and come along and join in the fun at this year’s display.

For enquiries ph Garry on 0435 532 664