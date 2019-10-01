Big News For ELO Fans! Jeff Lynne Has Announced A New Album

There's big news from Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra, who just announced their first album in four years!

Titled From Out Of Nowhere, the album is set for release on November 1st.

For those who can't wait a whole month for the full album, the title track of the same name has already been released.

In the press release Jeff Lynne explained the song's title, saying, “‘From Out of Nowhere” — that’s exactly where it came from... That’s the first one I wrote for this album and it’s kind of like that.”

The following 10 tracks are set to feature on the album:

1. From Out Of Nowhere

2. Help Yourself

3. All My Love

4. Down Came The Rain

5. Losing You

6. One More Time

7. Sci-Fi Woman

8. Goin’ Out On Me

9. Time Of Our Life

10. Songbird

This album follows Alone In The Universe which was released in 2015.





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

Want more Classic Rock? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.