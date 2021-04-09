Big News If You're Into Genuine, Old School Eskimo Joe

The mighty Eskimo Joe have some big news, world!

For the first time in, well, ever, much of their back catalogue is now available to stream. You know, the Sweater song!

We'll let Kav give you the back story (and make sure you swipe left on the pics).

Ah Kav, you put it so well.

"Although Sweater sometimes feels like an embarrassing tattoo you get when you're 18 years old, it's a tattoo that I now display proudly as a marker of where I came from and how far I’ve come"

Couldn't agree more Kav! It was a pretty rocking appropriate tatt for the time, we have to say.

Eskimo Joe are currently on their Black Fingernails, Red Wine In The City Tour. Tickets here.

