Big News Perth! The Bunnings Sausage Sizzle Is Back This Weekend So Tell Ya Mates

Arguably the biggest news post this whole covid mess. The humble Bunnings sausage sizzle is back at your local Perth store this weekend.

There are some new rules though, understandably.

Separate ordering and pick-up points to allow for 1.5 metres’ physical distancing

Increased cleaning processes and hygiene requirements

Increased signage to guide customers

Additional team members rostered to encourage physical distancing

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer, Deb Poole, had this to say about the exciting news:

“Earlier this month we were excited to bring sausage sizzles back to Tasmania and the Northern Territory and community groups did a fantastic job adapting to the new physically-distanced layout and hygiene measures designed to keep everyone safe. “We know community groups and customers in other states are just as keen to see them return, so we’re really excited to be bringing them back to Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia this weekend.”

So there you go handy people! That unmistakable taste and smell of the humble Bunnings sausage sizzle is back! Booyah!