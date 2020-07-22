Big News Perth! The Bunnings Sausage Sizzle Is Back This Weekend So Tell Ya Mates

Bring it on

Article heading image for Big News Perth! The Bunnings Sausage Sizzle Is Back This Weekend So Tell Ya Mates

Arguably the biggest news post this whole covid mess. The humble Bunnings sausage sizzle is back at your local Perth store this weekend.

There are some new rules though, understandably.

  • Separate ordering and pick-up points to allow for 1.5 metres’ physical distancing
  • Increased cleaning processes and hygiene requirements
  • Increased signage to guide customers
  • Additional team members rostered to encourage physical distancing

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer, Deb Poole, had this to say about the exciting news:

“Earlier this month we were excited to bring sausage sizzles back to Tasmania and the Northern Territory and community groups did a fantastic job adapting to the new physically-distanced layout and hygiene measures designed to keep everyone safe. “We know community groups and customers in other states are just as keen to see them return, so we’re really excited to be bringing them back to Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia this weekend.”

So there you go handy people! That unmistakable taste and smell of the humble Bunnings sausage sizzle is back! Booyah!

Get The Mix App | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut

@dantheinternut

22 July 2020

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Bunnings
Sausage Sizzle
Perth
Listen Live!
Bunnings
Sausage Sizzle
Perth
Bunnings
Sausage Sizzle
Perth
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs