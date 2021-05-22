Scott Drinkwater's run of form has given North Queensland Cowboys' coach Todd Payten 'plenty to think about' ahead of Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden's arrival at the club in 2022, says Wendell Sailor.

Sailor, Jude Bolton and Gus Worland chat all the big talking points around the NRL in The Dead Set Legends’ ‘Big Set of Six’ – including Peter V’Landys’ stance on high tackles and Reece Walsh’s starring role in the Warriors’ tight win over the Wests Tigers in Round 11.

LISTEN HERE:

If you have missed any of the Dead Set Legends, grab the podcast exclusively on the LiSTNR App!