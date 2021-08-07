Big Set Of Six | Kevvie’s Kotoni Claim, Rabbitoh's All-Time Record, Where To For Brandon Smith?

Dead Set Legends

Article heading image for Big Set Of Six | Kevvie’s Kotoni Claim, Rabbitoh's All-Time Record, Where To For Brandon Smith?

NRL.com / Getty Images

Melbourne Storm forward Brandon Smith is a man in demand, with up to six rival NRL clubs chasing the Kiwi’s services for 2023 and beyond.

But will the ‘cheese’ stay with the Storm?

Gus, Dell and Jude propose where Smith will play out his next contract and dissect Kevin Walters' bold call on Kotoni Staggs' shocking injury run.

LISTEN HERE:

7 August 2021

Triple M NRL
Kotoni Staggs
Brandon Smith
Adam Reynolds
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Kotoni Staggs
Brandon Smith
Adam Reynolds
Triple M NRL
Kotoni Staggs
Brandon Smith
Adam Reynolds
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs