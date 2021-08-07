- NRL NewsBig Set Of Six | Kevvie’s Kotoni Claim, Rabbitoh's All-Time Record, Where To For Brandon Smith?
Big Set Of Six | Kevvie’s Kotoni Claim, Rabbitoh's All-Time Record, Where To For Brandon Smith?
Dead Set Legends
NRL.com / Getty Images
Melbourne Storm forward Brandon Smith is a man in demand, with up to six rival NRL clubs chasing the Kiwi’s services for 2023 and beyond.
But will the ‘cheese’ stay with the Storm?
Gus, Dell and Jude propose where Smith will play out his next contract and dissect Kevin Walters' bold call on Kotoni Staggs' shocking injury run.
LISTEN HERE: