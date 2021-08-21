- NRL NewsBig Set Of Six | Radley's Discipline, Bellamy's Bench Headache, Crichton The Panthers Fullback?
Big Set Of Six | Radley's Discipline, Bellamy's Bench Headache, Crichton The Panthers Fullback?
Dead Set Legends
Getty Images
Cronulla Sharks skipper Wade Graham joined the Dead Set Legends to tackle this week's Big Set Of Six.
Graham weighed in on Victor Radley's recent woes at the NRL Judiciary, the headache hanging over the Storm heading into the NRL Finals series and Stephen Crichton's future at the back.
LISTEN HERE: