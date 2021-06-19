Big Set Of Six | Rookie Of The Year Race Heats Up, Can Anyone Challenge Panthers, Storm?

Sharks captain Wade Graham fronts this week’s ‘Big Set of Six’ as Round 15 of the NRL continues. 

Reece Walsh returns for the Warriors against the Knights as the Rookie of The Year race heats up, while another young-gun – Nathan Cleary – inspired the Panthers to a big win over the Roosters on Friday night.

Can any team prevent a back-to-back, Panthers-Storm Grand Final?

