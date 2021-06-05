Big Set Of Six: Wendell's Advice To Dumped Eel, Who Wears Maroons' No.1?

Wendell Sailor has backed Brad Arthur’s decision to dump out-of-form winger, Blake Ferguson. 

“Fergo keeps rushing in on that right side and it’s really hurting their defence,” Sailor said.

“A player of his standard, he needs to fix it.” 

Gus, Jude and Dell also talk the Cronulla Sharks decision to cull three veterans PLUS who replaces Kalyn Ponga at fullback in Origin 1.

