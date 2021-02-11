BIG W Mackay Slashes The Price On Popular Dyson Vacuum Cleaner
Bargain!
We love a good bargain here at Triple M, and when something like this comes up, we want to share with you!
we just saw this on news.com.au, it's your chance to get your hands on a Dyson!
If you’ve been itching for the popular Dyson V7 Animal Origin, you better be quick the article says!
The Dyson vacuum has been slashed from $699 to just $449. It has a run time of up to 30 minutes and comes with an additional mini-motorised tool designed for removing pet hair and ground-in dirt.
The Big Sale is on now until February 24, both in-store (if available) and online.