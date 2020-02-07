Big Wet Set To Finally Extinguish Gospers Mtn Bushfire

Apart from our farmers there's probably no one more excited to see all this rain than our exhausted firefighters.

It's expected the torrential rain will finally extinguish monster bushfires that have been burning on the Hunter Valley's outskirts for more than three months, including the massive Gospers Mountain blaze which has scorched over 512,000 hectares.

Listen below to hear an update from the RFS on how the big wet is affecting the last remaining local firegrounds.

