Big Winner In Walkerston!



A Walkerston woman has shared she was too shocked to speak as she watched her special numbers appear in front of her eyes, bagging her an amazing $82,000 in a recent Keno draw.



The Mackay winner held a Keno Classic 7 Spot winning entry with a multiplying boost in draw 595, drawn Saturday 23 July 2022. Her total prize was $82,098.70.



Confirming her win with an official from Keno, the winning woman said the win may not have happened if not for the fact she couldn’t remember one of her favourite numbers.



“This is a dream come true,” she yelled.



“I am absolutely ecstatic about this.



“I honestly couldn’t believe it, and it’s crazy to me that this has happened.



“The entry was full of birthdays and special dates, but I couldn’t remember one of them and ended up putting a different number in.



“I’m glad I did now!



“I can’t wait to pay off my mum’s car. It’s been a tough few years so this is really going to help.



“It’s going to provide us with some much-needed stability moving forward.



“I can’t believe it happened to me!”



Her winning entry was purchased at Pacific Hotel, 68 James Street, Yeppoon.



Pacific Hotel spokesperson Jade Reynolds said they were thrilled one of their patrons had scored a major Keno prize.



“After our customer won, the excitement in the venue was infectious – it felt like we had all won,” she said.



“There’s nothing more exciting for the team than seeing one of our patrons take home a huge prize. We’ve been celebrating ever since.



“We congratulate our winner and have absolutely no doubt they’ll enjoy their Keno fun money.”





