Big Wins For Tourism Operators At The Weekends Tourism Awards!
Congrats To All!
RedCat Wins GOLD!
Red Cat Adventures has taken out GOLD at the Qantas Australia Tourism awards at the weekend. They posted on their page "Finally, we won GOLD for the best Adventure Tourism company in Australia This was our third ‘crack’ at this category so we are walking on cloud 9 and can’t believe we’ve actually taken out the GOLD award for Adventure Tourism. This award is a testament to the incredible work of all our staff in keeping our tours fun, entertaining, safe, and adventurous. A huge thank you to all of our customers, suppliers, agents and the Whitsunday and Mackay region"
Asher spoke with The Jay and Dave Breakfast Show
Below are the other winners on the night from here in our region, and across Queensland
QUEENSLAND GOLD MEDALS
Adventure tourism: Red Cat Adventures
Tourism Wineries, Distilleries & Breweries: Bundaberg Rum Distillery
Visitor Experience
Best hosted accommodation: Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat
Best 4-4.5 star accommodation: Empire Apartment Hotel
Best major festival and event: Beef Australia Limited
Best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism: Spirits of the Red Sand
QUEENSLAND SILVER MEDALS
Major tourist attraction: Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary
Best business event venue: Empire Apartment Hotel
Best major tour and transport operator: Red Cat Adventures
Best caravan and holiday park: Julia Creek caravan park
Best self-contained accommodation: Pinnacles Resort
QUEENSLAND BRONZE MEDALS
5-star accommodation: InterContinental Hayman Island Resort
Festival and event management: Isaac Regional Council – Economy and
Prosperity Department
Tourism retail and hire services: Pelican Boat Hire
Visitor information services: Longreach visitor information centre
Daniel Gschwind received from Australian Tourism a “Special Appreciation “ award for his services to the Australian Tourism Industry. Daniel is connected to many organizations including - QLD Tourism Industry Council, Chair Of Australian Tourism Awards, Tourism Whitsundays Board member, Plus Board Member on many many other organizations!