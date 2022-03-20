Big Wins For Tourism Operators At The Weekends Tourism Awards!

Red Cat Adventures has taken out GOLD at the Qantas Australia Tourism awards at the weekend. They posted on their page "Finally, we won GOLD for the best Adventure Tourism company in Australia This was our third ‘crack’ at this category so we are walking on cloud 9 and can’t believe we’ve actually taken out the GOLD award for Adventure Tourism. This award is a testament to the incredible work of all our staff in keeping our tours fun, entertaining, safe, and adventurous. A huge thank you to all of our customers, suppliers, agents and the Whitsunday and Mackay region"

Asher spoke with The Jay and Dave Breakfast Show

Below are the other winners on the night from here in our region, and across Queensland

QUEENSLAND GOLD MEDALS

Adventure tourism: Red Cat Adventures

Tourism Wineries, Distilleries & Breweries: Bundaberg Rum Distillery

Visitor Experience

Best hosted accommodation: Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat

Best 4-4.5 star accommodation: Empire Apartment Hotel

Best major festival and event: Beef Australia Limited

Best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism: Spirits of the Red Sand

QUEENSLAND SILVER MEDALS

Major tourist attraction: Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

Best business event venue: Empire Apartment Hotel

Best major tour and transport operator: Red Cat Adventures

Best caravan and holiday park: Julia Creek caravan park

Best self-contained accommodation: Pinnacles Resort

QUEENSLAND BRONZE MEDALS

5-star accommodation: InterContinental Hayman Island Resort

Festival and event management: Isaac Regional Council – Economy and

Prosperity Department

Tourism retail and hire services: Pelican Boat Hire

Visitor information services: Longreach visitor information centre

Daniel Gschwind received from Australian Tourism a “Special Appreciation “ award for his services to the Australian Tourism Industry. Daniel is connected to many organizations including - QLD Tourism Industry Council, Chair Of Australian Tourism Awards, Tourism Whitsundays Board member, Plus Board Member on many many other organizations!