Biggest Morning Tea at Milne Bay Aquatic Centre

We all love an excuse for a morning tea and there’s none better than for the Cancer Council's “Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea”.

The Milne Bay Aquatic & Fitness Centre will be hosting an event this week.

WHEN: WEDNEDAY MAY 22

WHERE: MILNE BAY AQUATIC & FITNESS CENTRE, 43-49 VICTORIA STREET, TOOWOOMBA

TIME: 8:30AM – 10:30AM

An aqua class will be held at 8:30am with the morning tea to follow, both are a gold coin donation.

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is Cancer CouncilAustralia's most popular fundraising event and the largest, most successful event of its kind in Australia. Last year, with your help we raised an amazing $11.9 million to help beat cancer.

