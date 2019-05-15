Bike rider allegedly blew 4 times over the limit and has been charged with drink driving.

Police have charged a Mareeba man after an incident in Mareeba on Tuesday afternoon.

It will be alleged that the 33-year-old man was observed riding a bicycle on Ward Street at about 3.15pm without a helmet.

When police spoke to him, they determined he was intoxicated and he was transported to Mareeba Police Station for further testing.

It will further be alleged that he returned a positive reading of 0.267 per cent BAC.

He is expected to appear in the Mareeba Magistrates Court on June 3, charged with drink driving and failing to wear a helmet.