Bill Absolutely Cops It For Reusing Old Stories On The Front Bar

The guys on The Saturday Rub weren't forgiving at all to Bill for reusing old stories they've heard '147' times when he special guest starred on The Front Bar.

LISTEN HERE:

"The Front Bar are famous for getting stuff out of people that you didn't know. So I thought to myself he won't go to the places that he goes here all the time," Jimmy Brayshaw said on The Saturday Rub.

But Bill being Bill, of course he went there.

CATCH THE BEST BITS OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE: