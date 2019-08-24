Bill Brownless Gets Stuck Into Jamie Elliott Over His Planned New Tattoo

Jamie Elliott told the Saturday Rub about a new tattoo he’s planning today — and Bill Brownless got stuck right into him about it!

Elliott explained that he hadn’t been to get inked for around three years, but that he’s booked in on Monday.

“Where will you put it?” Bill asked.

“You got any room there? Not the neck?”

“I might get some writing just across the front of the neck,” Elliott confirmed.

“Oh no,” Bill said.

“You can’t do that! It looks terrible!

“It looks bloody terrible Billy… mum or dad will say ‘no, no!’

“Jamie, you can’t do that!”

