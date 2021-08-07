Bill Dials Covid To Ask If It'll Be Around In Late September!

As the Saturday Rub panel discussed the location of the AFL Grand Final, Bill took it one step further and dialled COVID!

Brownless and Carey came to a crossroads, with Bill outlining that fans of top four teams would prefer their team play the penultimate game at the MCG.

"I'm sorry Bill, speak to COVID."

"Give me a number!" Bill said, before being overhead on the phone to the virus!?

"Hey COVID, yeah Billy here mate. What are you doing around September?"

"IT'S STILL AROUND IN SEPTEMBER, BILL."

