Bill Gates Praises Australia's 'Gold Standard' Pandemic Response

I guess you can't knock it when one of the world’s wealthiest and most influential men says that Australia holds the 'gold standard' in pandemic management.

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates said with another pandemic looming on the horizon, Australia has already laid out a blueprint for successfully mitigating it.

“If every country does what Australia did, then you wouldn’t be calling [the next outbreak] a pandemic,” Gates said at the annual Munich Security Conference earlier this month.

“They orchestrated diagnostics, they executed quarantine policies, and they have a death rate in a different league than other rich countries,” Gates said. “And everybody had the capability to do that.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Dedicating billions of dollars to vaccine research, the health philanthropist believes that the world should enact much stricter policies in a future outbreak’s early days than what most have done with Covid.

With another pandemic likely, Mr Gates said that if all country's enacted a rational response, then “we’ll catch it early” and it “won’t go global like it did this time.”

It’s not the first time the US tech titan has praised Australia’s Covid response, back in April 2021 he lauded Australia’s Covid-19 response as world’s best practice.

The billionaire has since written a new book exploring his views on how to prevent the next pandemic.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 1,027

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 13 / 0

Northern Territory

New cases: 368

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 101 / 20

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 495

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 43 / 0

Queensland

New cases: 3,571

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 295 / 24

New South Wales

New cases: 6, 014

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,146 / 58

Victoria

New cases: 5, 052

Covid-related deaths: 17

Hospital and ICU admissions: 274 / 38

South Australia

New cases: 1,467

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 114 / 11

Tasmania

New cases: 676

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 9 / 0

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.