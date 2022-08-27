Bill Gets Harry And Ben McKay’s Mum On The Saturday Rub To Discuss His Theory That They’re The Same Bloke

Billy Brownless famously has a theory that Harry and Ben McKay are the same bloke, and he’s run with it many times in the last few years.

Today we decided it was time to put the theory to the test, and who better to confirm or deny than Ben and Harry’s mum Tracey?

"You have my youngest son, Charlie, convinced that there’s only one," Tracey McKay said.

"But I’m here to tell you there is two… I was definitely there, and there was definitely two!"

Tracey also spoke about the boys’ junior careers, their backyard bust ups, and how she’ll go watching when they do finally play against one another.

